Left Menu

Pakistani Man Denies Charges in Alleged Plot Against U.S. Politician

Asif Merchant, accused of plotting to assassinate an American politician as retaliation for Qassem Soleimani's death, pleaded not guilty in a Brooklyn court. Merchant allegedly recruited for the plot in the U.S. and mentioned Donald Trump as a target. He remains detained, with his defense objecting to jail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:06 IST
Pakistani Man Denies Charges in Alleged Plot Against U.S. Politician

Asif Merchant, accused of plotting to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for the killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani, pleaded not guilty on Monday in a Brooklyn court.

Prosecutors allege Merchant, who spent time in Iran, came to the U.S. to recruit people for the plot. He mentioned Donald Trump as a target but did not aim to kill the former president.

Defense lawyer Avraham Moskowitz criticized the jail conditions, highlighting Merchant's isolation and inadequate diet. Prosecutor Sara Winik promised to address the diet issue with the Bureau of Prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024