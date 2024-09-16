Pakistani Man Denies Charges in Alleged Plot Against U.S. Politician

Asif Merchant, accused of plotting to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for the killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani, pleaded not guilty on Monday in a Brooklyn court.

Prosecutors allege Merchant, who spent time in Iran, came to the U.S. to recruit people for the plot. He mentioned Donald Trump as a target but did not aim to kill the former president.

Defense lawyer Avraham Moskowitz criticized the jail conditions, highlighting Merchant's isolation and inadequate diet. Prosecutor Sara Winik promised to address the diet issue with the Bureau of Prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)