Pakistani Man Denies Charges in Alleged Plot Against U.S. Politician
Asif Merchant, accused of plotting to assassinate an American politician as retaliation for Qassem Soleimani's death, pleaded not guilty in a Brooklyn court. Merchant allegedly recruited for the plot in the U.S. and mentioned Donald Trump as a target. He remains detained, with his defense objecting to jail conditions.
Asif Merchant, accused of plotting to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for the killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani, pleaded not guilty on Monday in a Brooklyn court.
Prosecutors allege Merchant, who spent time in Iran, came to the U.S. to recruit people for the plot. He mentioned Donald Trump as a target but did not aim to kill the former president.
Defense lawyer Avraham Moskowitz criticized the jail conditions, highlighting Merchant's isolation and inadequate diet. Prosecutor Sara Winik promised to address the diet issue with the Bureau of Prisons.
