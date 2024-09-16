Left Menu

Tribal Leaders Demand Probe into Illegal Land Deals, Vow to Fight Infiltrators

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren demanded a thorough investigation into illegal land transactions in Santhal Parganas, asserting that tribals will intensify their agitation against Bangladeshi infiltrators. Soren's call came after PM Modi accused the JMM-led coalition of supporting infiltration. Tribal leaders emphasized the need for a social movement to protect land and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday called for a thorough investigation into alleged illegal land transactions in the Santhal Parganas region. He voiced concerns that infiltrators from Bangladesh were altering the demographic makeup and threatening tribal existence.

Soren, who recently switched allegiance from the JMM to the BJP, made his remarks a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand of supporting illegal infiltration. Modi claimed that these infiltrators were appropriating land and impacting the local population, particularly targeting women. Soren echoed these concerns and demanded all illegal deals be scrutinized.

Addressing a tribal rally, Soren paid tribute to tribal icons and emphasized that the ongoing struggle is a continuation of historic resistance against colonial forces. Other tribal leaders, including former MLA Lobin Hembrom and Sita Soren, also voiced the need for a strong social movement to protect tribal lands and criticized the current administration for failing to create local employment while allowing big companies to benefit middlemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

