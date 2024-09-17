Left Menu

Pakistani Man to Fight Extradition Over New York Terror Plot Allegations

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani man accused of planning an attack on a New York Jewish center in support of ISIS, will contest his extradition to the United States. Arrested in Canada, Khan's lawyer emphasizes the need to review U.S. evidence before further comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 04:27 IST
Pakistani Man to Fight Extradition Over New York Terror Plot Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Pakistani man accused of plotting to attack a New York City Jewish center in support of Islamic State will contest his extradition hearing to the United States, according to his lawyer.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was apprehended in Canada as he allegedly tried to enter the U.S. He faces charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS. The United States is seeking his extradition.

'I have the mandate to contest the extradition hearing,' said Khan's lawyer, Gaetan Bourassa. 'He is a young person, arrested, and we will see what is their proof to ask to be extradited.'

Currently in Canada on a student visa, Khan began posting his support for ISIS on an encrypted messaging application in late 2023. He allegedly communicated his attack plans to undercover agents, aiming for an attack around Oct. 7, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024