Pakistani Man to Fight Extradition Over New York Terror Plot Allegations
Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani man accused of planning an attack on a New York Jewish center in support of ISIS, will contest his extradition to the United States. Arrested in Canada, Khan's lawyer emphasizes the need to review U.S. evidence before further comments.
A Pakistani man accused of plotting to attack a New York City Jewish center in support of Islamic State will contest his extradition hearing to the United States, according to his lawyer.
Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was apprehended in Canada as he allegedly tried to enter the U.S. He faces charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS. The United States is seeking his extradition.
'I have the mandate to contest the extradition hearing,' said Khan's lawyer, Gaetan Bourassa. 'He is a young person, arrested, and we will see what is their proof to ask to be extradited.'
Currently in Canada on a student visa, Khan began posting his support for ISIS on an encrypted messaging application in late 2023. He allegedly communicated his attack plans to undercover agents, aiming for an attack around Oct. 7, 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
