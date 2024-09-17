Israel Broadens War Goals to Include Northern Community Returns

Israel on Tuesday broadened its objectives in the Gaza war, now aiming to enable the return of residents to northern communities evacuated due to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

This decision was ratified during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, according to Netanyahu's office. The conflict ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel has since seen Hezbollah open a second front, escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and posing the threat of a larger regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from towns along the northern frontier due to severe rocket fire damage, and they have yet to return.

