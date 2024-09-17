Left Menu

Israel Broadens War Goals to Include Northern Community Returns

Israel on Tuesday broadened its war objectives in Gaza to include the return of residents to northern communities evacuated due to attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. This decision was ratified during an overnight security cabinet meeting, as threats of regional conflict loom with escalating clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 05:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 05:34 IST
Israel Broadens War Goals to Include Northern Community Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel on Tuesday broadened its objectives in the Gaza war, now aiming to enable the return of residents to northern communities evacuated due to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

This decision was ratified during an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, according to Netanyahu's office. The conflict ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel has since seen Hezbollah open a second front, escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and posing the threat of a larger regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from towns along the northern frontier due to severe rocket fire damage, and they have yet to return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

