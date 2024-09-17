Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for West Bengal CM's Resignation

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee following the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized that such political issues were beyond the court's remit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:18 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

A bench including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra criticized the lawyer for filing such a plea, stating it is not within the court's jurisdiction to pass an order of this nature.

''This is not a political forum. You are a member of the bar. We do not need your affirmation of our statements. What you say must adhere to legal discipline,'' the Chief Justice remarked. ''We are not here to address your opinions about a political figure. Our jurisdiction is over specific grievances of the doctors. Asking for a directive for the CM's resignation is outside our remit,'' the bench concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

