Two Missing After Major Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi District

At least two individuals are missing following a significant landslide in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue operations, involving over a dozen earthmovers, are underway. The landslide occurred near Avtar Morh, affecting an under-construction road. Authorities, including senior officers, are actively supervising the rescue mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:28 IST
At least two persons have been reported missing following a major landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a senior government officer said on Tuesday. The officer mentioned that rescuers have intensified their search efforts, deploying over a dozen earthmovers to clear the debris in the affected area.

The landslide occurred near Avtar Morh in the remote Chassana area along the under-construction Budhhal-Mahore-Gool road on Monday, according to Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan. Mahajan confirmed that two persons, including the driver of an earthmover, are reported missing and are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Senior civil and police officers are on-site, overseeing the large-scale rescue operation. More than 12 earthmovers are engaged in clearing the debris to find the missing persons, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

