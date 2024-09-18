Foreign Investments in China's Yuan Bonds Rise for 12th Straight Month
Foreign investments in China's onshore yuan bonds increased for the 12th consecutive month in August, reaching 4.52 trillion yuan ($637.91 billion). Official central bank data revealed an uptick from 4.46 trillion yuan a month prior, showcasing continuing foreign confidence in China's bond market.
Foreign institutions held 4.52 trillion yuan ($637.91 billion) worth of bonds traded on China's interbank market at the end of August, the central bank's Shanghai head office said, up from 4.46 trillion yuan a month earlier.
($1 = 7.0856 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(With inputs from agencies.)
