Foreign Investments in China's Yuan Bonds Rise for 12th Straight Month

Foreign investments in China's onshore yuan bonds increased for the 12th consecutive month in August, reaching 4.52 trillion yuan ($637.91 billion). Official central bank data revealed an uptick from 4.46 trillion yuan a month prior, showcasing continuing foreign confidence in China's bond market.

18-09-2024
($1 = 7.0856 Chinese yuan renminbi)

