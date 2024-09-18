Foreign Investments in China's Yuan Bonds Rise for 12th Straight Month

Foreign holdings in China's onshore yuan bonds increased for the 12th consecutive month in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

Foreign institutions held 4.52 trillion yuan ($637.91 billion) worth of bonds traded on China's interbank market at the end of August, the central bank's Shanghai head office said, up from 4.46 trillion yuan a month earlier.

($1 = 7.0856 Chinese yuan renminbi)

