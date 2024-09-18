Government Survey Assesses Enemy Property in Kolkata's Rajabazar

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted a survey on a building in Kolkata's Rajabazar area on Wednesday, an official confirmed. The survey was part of a broader effort to monetise enemy properties in the region.

Accompanied by about 100 police and CRPF personnel, the survey team navigated local opposition. 'The government aims to monetise and generate revenue from these (enemy) properties. This particular property had a case related to the building. We have come to assess the status, survey the building, and gather details of the occupants,' said an MHA official.

Carried out under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, the Act was formed after the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971. 'We wanted to check if the occupants of the building in Rajabazar seek to come under the rent system. The revised rent system is implemented through an online portal. Individual occupants can also buy such properties if the valuation is less than Rs 1 crore, subject to a verification process,' the official added. Rajabazar is a minority-concentrated area in central Kolkata.

The official also stated there are 96 such properties in Kolkata, 4,500 in West Bengal, and approximately 12,000 across India, identified by the MHA. These enemy properties include land, buildings, bank accounts, shares, and other investments belonging to individuals or entities considered enemies of the state.

