Massive Explosion Rocks Tver Arsenal After Ukrainian Drone Attack

A significant explosion at a major Russian arsenal in the Tver region was triggered by a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack, causing an evacuation of the nearby town of Toropets. The blast was equivalent to 200-240 tons of high explosives detonating. Russian state media reported downed drones and subsequent fire, while war bloggers shared unverified images of the destruction.

Updated: 18-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:54 IST
Russian drone and missile attack

A massive explosion rocked a key Russian arsenal in the Tver region following a substantial Ukrainian drone attack, forcing the evacuation of the nearby town of Toropets. The blast, which reportedly equated to 200-240 tons of high explosives, sent a ball of fire skyward on Wednesday night.

NASA satellites detected intense heat and earthquake sensors registered what appeared to be tremors. Reports indicate that the hit targeted an ammunition depot. Russian authorities claimed the drones had been shot down and the fire controlled by midday.

Despite severe damage, no fatalities were confirmed. State media coverage remained muted, likely due to military censorship, while social media buzzed with images and local concerns over structural damage and safety.

