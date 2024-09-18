Left Menu

Insurgents' Deadly Attack Rocks Mali, Targets Police Academy and Airport

Mali faced severe turmoil after insurgents attacked key areas such as an elite police training academy and the airport, resulting in multiple casualties and significant damage. The assault marked a symbolic blow against the government and came days after the junta leader claimed progress in weakening terrorist groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:11 IST
Mali's security landscape remains uncertain following a series of insurgent attacks on Tuesday. Targeting a police academy and strategic areas, the attackers left a trail of death and destruction, including setting the presidential jet ablaze. The situation has drawn strong condemnation from ECOWAS and the European Union.

Footage circulated online showing torched sleeping quarters and charred bodies, underscoring the severity of the assault. While flights resumed at Bamako's main airport on Wednesday morning, the attack considerably undermined the junta's assertion of military success against terrorist groups.

The timing of the assault coinciding with the anniversary of Mali's gendarmerie suggests a meticulously planned operation by Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM. The attack highlights the urgent need for the Malian army to rethink its counter-insurgency strategies, particularly as recent battlefield defeats have already strained its credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

