Navi Mumbai Teen Under Investigation for Persuading Minor into Sharing Intimate Media

A 17-year-old boy from Navi Mumbai is under police investigation for allegedly persuading a 15-year-old girl to share intimate photos and videos on social media, a police official disclosed on Wednesday.

The minors met on Instagram, where the boy reportedly convinced the girl to share private visuals starting from the end of August. The girl's mother discovered the images and promptly lodged a complaint with the Panvel Taluka police.

The police have registered a case against the boy under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 45 (abetment of a thing) and 77 (voyeurism), along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)