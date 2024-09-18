Centre Unlocks Biometrics for NRC-Affected in Assam, Initiates Aadhaar Issuance

The Centre has taken a significant step by unlocking the biometrics of over 9 lakh individuals affected during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam, per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on Wednesday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will dispatch 12,000-13,000 Aadhaar cards to Tinsukia on September 23 as part of a pilot initiative. Sarma noted that the UIDAI has already generated 5 lakh Aadhaar cards for the NRC-BME blocked cases.

Citizens can check their Aadhaar status through FAQs on the UIDAI website or contact their helpline. Sarma emphasized that while the Centre confirmed no link between NRC inclusion and Aadhaar registration, new applicants must provide their NRC application receipt number due to discrepancies in population projections in some districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)