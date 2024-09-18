Supreme Court Reviews Virtual Hearings for Land Acquisition Cases

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre and state governments regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding virtual hearings for land acquisition compensation claims. The PIL stresses the need for online proceedings before the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Authorities (LARAs).

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the relevant governmental bodies based on the PIL filed by Kishan Chand Jain. The intention is to promote transparency and efficiency in handling compensation-related cases.

In addition to virtual hearings, Jain's PIL also seeks live-streaming of proceedings and the digitization of procedures at the Central Information Commission (CIC). The initiative aims to enhance the functioning of the LARAs, established under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

