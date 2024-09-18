Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Virtual Hearings for Land Acquisition Cases

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and states on a PIL advocating for virtual hearings in land acquisition compensation cases. Notices were issued following a petition filed by Kishan Chand Jain, who also seeks live-streaming and digitization of procedures at the Central Information Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:57 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Virtual Hearings for Land Acquisition Cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the Centre and state governments regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding virtual hearings for land acquisition compensation claims. The PIL stresses the need for online proceedings before the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Authorities (LARAs).

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the relevant governmental bodies based on the PIL filed by Kishan Chand Jain. The intention is to promote transparency and efficiency in handling compensation-related cases.

In addition to virtual hearings, Jain's PIL also seeks live-streaming of proceedings and the digitization of procedures at the Central Information Commission (CIC). The initiative aims to enhance the functioning of the LARAs, established under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024