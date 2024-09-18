Left Menu

Justice Department Seeks $100 Million Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The US Justice Department has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the owner and manager of a cargo ship responsible for the Baltimore bridge collapse. The incident, which occurred in March, led to commercial disruptions and fatalities among a road work crew. The lawsuit seeks accountability from involved companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baltimore | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Justice Department has taken legal action against the owner and manager of a cargo ship that caused a major bridge collapse in Baltimore, aiming to recover over $100 million in cleanup costs.

The lawsuit, filed in Maryland, alleges that the ship, named Dali, had poorly maintained electrical and mechanical systems, leading to a power loss and subsequent collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. The incident resulted in commercial shipping delays and the tragic deaths of six road workers.

The Justice Department's move seeks to ensure the financial burden of clearing the debris and reopening the port does not fall on taxpayers. The companies involved, Grace Ocean Private Ltd and Synergy Marine Group, are contesting the claims and seeking to minimize their liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

