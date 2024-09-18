Justice Department Seeks $100 Million Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The US Justice Department has taken legal action against the owner and manager of a cargo ship that caused a major bridge collapse in Baltimore, aiming to recover over $100 million in cleanup costs.

The lawsuit, filed in Maryland, alleges that the ship, named Dali, had poorly maintained electrical and mechanical systems, leading to a power loss and subsequent collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. The incident resulted in commercial shipping delays and the tragic deaths of six road workers.

The Justice Department's move seeks to ensure the financial burden of clearing the debris and reopening the port does not fall on taxpayers. The companies involved, Grace Ocean Private Ltd and Synergy Marine Group, are contesting the claims and seeking to minimize their liabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)