UN Calls for Investigation into Deadly Explosions in Syria and Lebanon
Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has demanded an independent probe into explosions caused by pagers in Syria and Lebanon, which resulted in at least 12 deaths. He emphasized that the attacks violated international laws and called for accountability.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Wednesday, urged for an independent investigation into the tragic events involving exploding pagers that claimed at least 12 lives in Syria and Lebanon.
Turk highlighted that the simultaneous targeting of thousands of individuals, without knowledge of who held the devices or their locations, breached international human rights law and potentially international humanitarian law.
"An independent, thorough, and transparent investigation must evaluate the circumstances of these mass explosions, and those responsible for ordering and executing such an attack must be held accountable," Turk stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
