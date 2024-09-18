Germany Halts New Arms Exports to Israel Amid Legal Challenges

Germany has put a hold on new arms exports to Israel while it addresses legal challenges, a Reuters analysis and a source close to the Economy Ministry reveal. In 2022, Germany approved arms exports to Israel amounting to 326.5 million euros ($363.5 million), marking a 10-fold rise from 2021, according to Economy Ministry data.

This year, however, approvals have drastically fallen, with only 14.5 million euros' worth authorized from January to Aug. 21, as per Economy Ministry data. Of this, only 32,449 euros accounted for the 'weapons of war' category. A senior government source cited that the ministry halted approval of new export licences for Israel pending legal resolutions on whether such exports breach humanitarian law.

The ministry did not respond to requests for comments. Defending its stance in two cases, one at the International Court of Justice and another in Berlin brought by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), the government emphasized that no war weapons were exported after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, except for parts under long-term contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)