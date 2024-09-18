Left Menu

Germany Halts New Arms Exports to Israel Amid Legal Challenges

Germany has temporarily halted new arms exports to Israel due to ongoing legal challenges, according to the Economy Ministry. Last year, Germany approved significant arms exports to Israel, but approvals have drastically decreased in 2023. This halt comes amid global criticism and legal scrutiny regarding Israel’s use of these arms in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:05 IST
Germany Halts New Arms Exports to Israel Amid Legal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany has put a hold on new arms exports to Israel while it addresses legal challenges, a Reuters analysis and a source close to the Economy Ministry reveal. In 2022, Germany approved arms exports to Israel amounting to 326.5 million euros ($363.5 million), marking a 10-fold rise from 2021, according to Economy Ministry data.

This year, however, approvals have drastically fallen, with only 14.5 million euros' worth authorized from January to Aug. 21, as per Economy Ministry data. Of this, only 32,449 euros accounted for the 'weapons of war' category. A senior government source cited that the ministry halted approval of new export licences for Israel pending legal resolutions on whether such exports breach humanitarian law.

The ministry did not respond to requests for comments. Defending its stance in two cases, one at the International Court of Justice and another in Berlin brought by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), the government emphasized that no war weapons were exported after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, except for parts under long-term contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024