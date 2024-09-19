U.S. Faces Unprecedented Challenge from China, Says Deputy Secretary of State
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell highlights that the multifaceted challenges posed by China eclipse those of the Cold War, emphasizing the need for bipartisan focus and increased naval shipbuilding. Campbell underscores China's support for Russia and stresses the urgency of U.S. defense capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.
Kurt Campbell, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, declared on Wednesday that the challenges posed by China surpass those faced during the Cold War, emphasizing Beijing's significant support for Russia's defense industry. Despite the Biden administration's stance against seeking a cold war with China, escalating competition triggers comparisons to a new style of Cold War.
Addressing a House Foreign Affairs Committee, Campbell called for bipartisan vigilance towards China, urging a boost in U.S. naval shipbuilding and defense manufacturing. He articulated that China's challenges are multifaceted, involving technology and global influence beyond military threats.
Foreign crises, such as Russia's war in Ukraine, have diverted attention from Biden's China-focused agenda. However, Campbell stressed the importance of increasing naval capabilities within the next decade. He also noted China's top-level support for Russia and underscored collaboration with allies to counter these threats, highlighting discussions at the upcoming Quad summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
