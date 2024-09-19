Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call
Sudan's army and the RSF have expressed willingness to pursue peaceful solutions after U.S. President Biden urged re-engagement in talks. Despite ongoing blame games, both leaders emphasized their commitment to ceasefire negotiations. However, specific steps towards peace remain unclear amid the 17-month conflict that has killed over 12,000 people.
In a significant development, Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have voiced openness to peaceful solutions following U.S. President Joe Biden's call for renewed dialogue. The conflict, persisting for over 17 months, has resulted in more than 12,000 casualties.
Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared on Wednesday that the Sudanese government remains receptive to constructive initiatives aimed at ending the war. Echoing this sentiment, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo affirmed on Thursday their commitment to ceasefire negotiations, emphasizing that 'dialogue, not random violence' is the path to peace.
Despite these proclamations, both leaders traded accusations of hampering peace efforts and committing abuses, with no specific steps toward resolution outlined. The conflict initiated in April 2023 due to power struggles between the army and RSF, who previously shared governance. U.S.-led mediators had earlier managed to secure humanitarian aid access guarantees but faced setbacks due to the army's absence in talks held in Switzerland.
Burhan reiterated preparedness to collaborate with international partners for a peaceful resolution conducive to security, stability, and democratic governance in Sudan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
