Kentucky Highway Shooter Suspect Found Dead
Authorities discovered a body believed to be Joseph Couch, wanted for a September shooting spree in Kentucky that left five injured. Couch, a former Army reservist, allegedly targeted motorists randomly before planning to take his own life. Police found personal items near the body, increasing the likelihood it's Couch.
Authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of a body they believe to be Joseph Couch, the fugitive suspected of shooting and wounding five individuals on a Kentucky highway on September 7. This incident initiated a manhunt across rugged and wooded terrains.
Joseph Couch, 32, a former U.S. Army reservist, allegedly used a legally purchased AR-style semiautomatic rifle to shoot at unsuspecting motorists, according to officials. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett stated personal items and an unspecified weapon were found near the body, suggesting it might be Couch.
The fugitive's ex-wife reported a text message in which Couch expressed his intent to kill multiple people and then commit suicide. A couple searching for Couch, Fred and Sheila McCoy, discovered the body, potentially earning a $25,000 reward. The body has been sent to Frankfort for identification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
