UN Chief Urges Compromise for 'Pact of the Future'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasizes the need for member states to unite and approve the 'Pact of the Future', aimed at addressing global issues from conflicts to climate change and AI. The proposed pact, now in its fourth revision, faces opposition from some nations but aims to advance governance reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-09-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:29 IST
In a fervent plea for unity, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on nations to resolve their differences and endorse the 'Pact of the Future' to tackle pressing global challenges including climate change, conflicts, and artificial intelligence.

Guterres stressed that failure to achieve consensus among all 193 UN member states would be 'tragic,' particularly as the world faces 'rising catastrophic and existential risks.' The Summit of the Future, set for Sunday and Monday, aims to finalize discussions on the 30-page pact that has undergone four revisions.

Key elements of the pact include ambitious measures on Security Council reform, governance of new technologies, and enhancing resources for developing nations. However, resistance from countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia over specific issues continues to pose challenges, though US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield remains optimistic about reaching an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

