India Abstains from UN Resolution on Israel's Occupied Territories

India abstained from voting on a crucial resolution at the UN General Assembly, which called for Israel to end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within the next 12 months. Emphasizing its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, India urged actions that build bridges rather than furthering divides.

The resolution saw 124 nations voting in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, including India. Highlighting India's strong stance on peace, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated that meaningful negotiations are essential for lasting solutions and condemned violence from all sides.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the humanitarian violations in Gaza, which have resulted in significant casualties. The UN resolution stressed that Israel must end its unlawful actions and be held accountable for violations of international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)