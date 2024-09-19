Deadliest Day in Lebanon: Hezbollah Radio Explosions Spark Escalation

Hand-held radios used by armed group Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon's south, marking the country's deadliest day since cross-border fighting erupted between Hezbollah and Israel nearly a year ago. Tensions escalated following similar explosions of the group's pagers the day before.

Lebanon's health ministry reported 20 fatalities and more than 450 injuries on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley. Meanwhile, the death toll from Tuesday's explosions rose to 12, including two children, with nearly 3,000 injured.

Israeli officials have not commented on the blasts, but security sources alleged that Israel's spy agency Mossad was responsible. This episode was described by a Hezbollah official as the group's biggest security breach. Concerns are mounting over potential regional escalation.

