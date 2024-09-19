Left Menu

Mayawati Demands Action After Dalit Houses Torched in Bihar

BSP president Mayawati has urged the Bihar government to take strict actions against the arsonists who burned down multiple houses of Dalits in Nawada district. She also stressed the need for financial support for the victims' rehabilitation. 21 houses were set ablaze amid a suspected land dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:31 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Thursday demanded the Bihar government take strict action regarding the arson that has devastated several houses of Dalits in Nawada district.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati also urged for comprehensive financial support from the government to rehabilitate the affected victims.

'The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by goons, thereby ruining their lives, is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims,' Mayawati posted in Hindi on X.

On Wednesday evening, 21 houses were set on fire by a group of people in Manjhi Tola under the Mufassil police station area of Nawada district in Bihar, according to local police authorities.

Although no individual was physically harmed in the incident, police investigations suggest that the cause may be rooted in a land dispute.

Officials confirmed that the police registered a case, began an investigation, and detained 10 suspects by Wednesday night, while a large police contingent was deployed in the area to prevent any further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

