Left Menu

Former Gurugram Police Commissioner Files Defamation Suit Against Judge

Former Gurugram police commissioner Krishan Kumar Rao has initiated a defamation suit against a judge who made adverse remarks against him in a judicial order. Rao seeks Rs 1 crore in damages. The court will reconsider the case on November 21. The judge's comments pertained to a high-profile heist case, implicating Rao indirectly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:42 IST
Former Gurugram Police Commissioner Files Defamation Suit Against Judge
  • Country:
  • India

Former Gurugram police commissioner Krishan Kumar Rao has filed a defamation suit against a judge for ''adverse remarks'' made against him in a judicial order, seeking Rs 1 crore in damages.

The suit was filed in the court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Vikramjit Singh on Monday, with the hearing also held on the same day. The court has decided to take up the matter again on November 21.

''The suit seeking compensation and damages from and against the defendant and to restrain the defendants from maligning and defaming the plaintiff in any manner has been received. It be checked and registered. Now, matter stands adjourned for 21.11.2024 for consideration on the point of maintainability of the suit,'' read the court order.

According to the senior IPS officer, Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat had made the adverse remarks while rejecting former deputy commissioner of Gurugram police Dheeraj Setia's bail application in connection with a multi-crore heist in February 2022.

The judge's comments hinted at Rao's implicit consent to the actions of Setia, who was accused of accepting bribes to derail investigations, casting a shadow over Rao's oversight.

Rao argued that the judge's remarks were based on conjecture and had no judicial basis, stating that the comments were personal in nature and unrelated to the bail adjudication.

The petition further claimed that the comments were not protected under the Judges Protection Act since they did not pertain to the judge's official duties.

This case stems from an incident on August 4, 2021, where gangsters stole crores of rupees in cash from a flat used as office space by a private company.

The main suspect in the heist, Sachinder Jain Naval, alleged that he bribed Setia with Rs 2.5 crore to hush up the case, although Setia purportedly returned most of the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024