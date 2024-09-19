Left Menu

DYFI Leader Minakshi Mukherjee Cooperates with CBI in High-Profile Case

Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of DYFI, appeared before the CBI in connection with the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Mukherjee promised full cooperation with the investigation. She played a significant role in the resistance to the swift cremation of the deceased doctor’s body, blocking the police hearse on the night of the incident.

Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), presented herself before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Salt Lake office on Thursday. Her appearance is linked to the ongoing investigation into the tragic rape-murder case at RG Kar hospital.

Upon arrival, Mukherjee assured her full cooperation, stating, "I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way." She had just returned from Raiganj in north Bengal earlier that morning.

On August 9, Mukherjee had met the parents of the deceased woman medic at RG Hospital, hours after the body was discovered in the seminar hall. The Left party continually insisted that Mukherjee's efforts were central to resisting the swift cremation of the deceased doctor's body. That night, she was seen obstructing the police hearse carrying the body from the hospital.

