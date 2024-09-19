Arunachal Chief Minister Hails 'One Nation, One Election' Approval

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal, calling it a 'decisive step' for the nation's future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting on Wednesday, where the proposal recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind was approved. The recommendation aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies first, followed by local body polls within 100 days.

Khandu posted on X, "With the Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by former President Hon Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a more vibrant and participative democracy takes a historic leap forward."

