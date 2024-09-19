Bulgaria Probes Company Tied to Explosive Pagers Sale to Hezbollah
Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, will investigate a company linked to the sale of pagers to Hezbollah, which exploded in a coordinated attack. The probe involves cooperation with the interior ministry. No shipments of the suspected pagers were detected on Bulgarian territory.
Updated: 19-09-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, announced it will investigate a company connected to the sale of pagers to Hezbollah, which were involved in a coordinated attack this week.
DANS is collaborating with the interior ministry to scrutinize the role of the unnamed company registered in Bulgaria.
No shipments of the suspect pagers have been identified on Bulgarian soil, according to the agency's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
