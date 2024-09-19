Russian Forces Capture Ukrainian Village in Eastern Donetsk
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Heorhiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the RIA state news agency. Reuters has yet to independently verify these claims, which are the latest in a series of reported victories by Russia in eastern Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:17 IST
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Heorhiivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the RIA state news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
Reuters has yet to independently verify the report, which marks the latest in a series of claims by Russia concerning military gains in eastern Ukraine.
The situation remains fluid, and verification from independent sources is still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
