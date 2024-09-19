Taiwan Condemns China's Ban on Agricultural Imports: A WTO Violation
Taiwan has condemned China's ban on importing its fruit, vegetables, seafood, and other goods, claiming it violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. This move is seen as part of escalating tensions between Taiwan and China. Taiwan urges dialogue through the WTO to resolve the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan condemned China's recent ban on importing its fruit, vegetables, seafood, and other goods, labeling the action a violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations.
The Mainland Affairs Council described the ban, set to take effect next week, as ignoring WTO rules, to which both nations adhere.
This decision comes amid increasing military, political, and economic pressure on Taiwan from Beijing. China's ban specifically targets rural Taiwanese, historically supporters of pro-independence candidates, and aims to harm the agricultural sector worth around $500 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Backs UK Decision on Arms Licenses Suspension to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
PIL in SC seeks direction to Centre to halt supply of arms, other military equipments to Israel, which is involved in a conflict in Gaza.
IAEA Expands Support for Ukraine's Nuclear Safety Amid Conflict and Energy Instability
Ukrainian Government in Major Reshuffle Amid Ongoing Conflict
PIL Seeks Ban on India's Military Exports to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict