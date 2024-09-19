Left Menu

Taiwan Condemns China's Ban on Agricultural Imports: A WTO Violation

Taiwan has condemned China's ban on importing its fruit, vegetables, seafood, and other goods, claiming it violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. This move is seen as part of escalating tensions between Taiwan and China. Taiwan urges dialogue through the WTO to resolve the conflict.

Updated: 19-09-2024 15:56 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan condemned China's recent ban on importing its fruit, vegetables, seafood, and other goods, labeling the action a violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations.

The Mainland Affairs Council described the ban, set to take effect next week, as ignoring WTO rules, to which both nations adhere.

This decision comes amid increasing military, political, and economic pressure on Taiwan from Beijing. China's ban specifically targets rural Taiwanese, historically supporters of pro-independence candidates, and aims to harm the agricultural sector worth around $500 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

