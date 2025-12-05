Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Wildlife Conflict: Villagers Demand Action as Attacks Rise

In Uttarakhand, over 900 people have died due to wildlife attacks in 25 years, with leopards responsible for 548 fatalities. Recent incidents have sparked protests, calling for government action. Measures are being taken, including compensation and preventive installations. Urgent demand persists for effective policies to mitigate human-animal conflicts.

The human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand has escalated, with government data indicating more than 900 fatalities over the past 25 years. Leopards alone account for 548 of these deaths. This week, a 45-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Pauri district, triggering public outcry and urgent calls for government intervention.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Uttarakhand government has pledged to cover medical expenses for the injured and offer a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to victims' families. Following the latest attack, local authorities in Pauri ordered the shooting of the offending leopard and temporarily closed schools, highlighting the growing tension in these communities.

Residents argue that the government's response has been inadequate, criticizing the lack of a permanent policy to address these conflicts. State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal accused the ruling BJP of negligence, as villagers demand swift implementation of measures to ensure coexistence between humans and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

