Screenwriter Salim Khan Threatened by Duo in Mumbai's Bandra Area

A burqa-clad woman and a man were detained for threatening renowned screenwriter Salim Khan in Mumbai's Bandra area. They referenced jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in their threat. Following a police complaint, the duo was tracked down via CCTV footage and booked under section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A burqa-clad woman and a man were detained after threatening renowned screenwriter Salim Khan in the Bandra area of Mumbai, police reported on Thursday.

Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his routine walk on Wednesday morning when the duo approached, invoking the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to police officials.

Authorities said the duo claimed they were merely playing mischief with Khan. They were riding a two-wheeler, halted near Khan, and asked him, 'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?' (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?). After delivering the threat, the pair fled the scene.

Salim Khan's bodyguard noted the two-wheeler’s registration number and filed a complaint at the Bandra police station, leading to a case being registered. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and subsequently detained the duo.

The individuals were booked under section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for 'committing public nuisance' along with other related sections. This incident comes after a similar threat to Salim Khan and his son Salman in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

