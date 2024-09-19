Rajnath Singh Commends Indian Navy’s Role in Ensuring Maritime Security at Naval Commanders' Conference 2024

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2024 in New Delhi on September 19, 2024, commending the Indian Navy for its vital role in ensuring peace and prosperity in the strategically important Indian Ocean region. He highlighted the region's sensitivity due to its economic, geopolitical, trade, and security significance, given that a substantial portion of global trade passes through these waters.

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized that India’s strategic position is now comparable to an island nation, given its extensive coastline, and lauded the Navy’s readiness to safeguard India’s maritime interests. He noted the Navy's growing credibility as a first responder in the region, stressing its contribution to protecting economic interests and facilitating the smooth movement of goods through anti-piracy operations and other security measures. These efforts have enhanced India’s standing as a preferred security partner in the Indo-Pacific.

In his address, the Raksha Mantri also warned against complacency, calling on the Naval Commanders to remain vigilant and introspective in light of the volatile global scenario. He reiterated the need for a robust naval capability to protect national interests, including economic, trade, and transportation security.

Shri Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the Indian government’s commitment to enhancing the Navy’s capabilities through the induction of state-of-the-art ships, submarines, and other advanced platforms, with a focus on indigenization under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He revealed that 64 ships and submarines are currently under construction in Indian shipyards, with orders placed for an additional 24 platforms. Over the past five years, more than two-thirds of the Navy's modernization budget has been allocated to indigenous procurement, helping to foster the growth of the domestic defence industry.

The Defence Minister expressed confidence in the Navy’s vision of transitioning from a ‘Buyer’ to a ‘Builder,’ with the goal of achieving full self-reliance by 2047. He urged Naval Commanders to explore new ways to strengthen the indigenization efforts further, ultimately supporting the government’s vision of a self-reliant defence sector.

Shri Rajnath Singh also underscored the importance of jointness between the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to maximize resource utilization and further bolster the country’s maritime security. Although both forces have distinct mandates and strengths, greater coordination was encouraged to address shared challenges.

During the conference, the Raksha Mantri attended a Tech Demo, showcasing indigenous solutions in areas such as Autonomous Systems, domain awareness, and cutting-edge communication technologies. The Weapons & Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment, the Navy's premier R&D organization, played a key role in presenting these advancements.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and other senior officials were also present at the conference. The event, which is the Navy’s apex biannual meeting, facilitates critical deliberations on strategic, operational, and administrative matters. Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics and growing challenges in maritime security, the conference plays a crucial role in shaping the future direction of the Indian Navy.

The conference reaffirms the Navy’s commitment to remain a “combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force,” dedicated to safeguarding India’s maritime interests.