Kerala Women's Commission Pushes for Mandatory Premarital Counselling

The Kerala Women's Commission proposed mandatory premarital counselling at local self-government levels before marriage registration. The initiative aims to tackle marital discord and strengthen family bonds, as many complaints point to a lack of understanding between spouses. Chairperson P Satheedevi highlighted the need for such intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:57 IST
  • India

In a significant move to address marital discord and foster stronger family bonds, the Kerala Women's Commission has proposed mandating premarital counselling at the local self-government level before couples can officially register their marriage.

According to the Commission, this recommendation aims to tackle the root causes of marital issues increasingly evident in the complaints it receives. Chairperson P Satheedevi emphasized the pressing need for this intervention following a district-level meeting in Kozhikode, noting that many grievances point to a lack of understanding between spouses regarding family and marital dynamics.

'Most of the grievances we encounter are related to conflicts within the husband-wife relationship. The absence of harmony and affection between partners is evident,' Satheedevi said. The Commission argues that premarital counselling could offer a viable solution by equipping couples with the tools and insights needed for a more effective marital journey. To achieve a more harmonious family life, the Commission has urged the government to mandate that a certificate of completed premarital counselling be submitted at the time of marriage registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

