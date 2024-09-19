Biden to Host UAE Leader for High-Stakes White House Meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leader of the United Arab Emirates, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the White House on September 23. The meeting aims to discuss the strengthening of regional stability and the reduction of tensions, the White House announced on Thursday.

Key topics on the agenda will include deepening bilateral cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration. This high-level engagement underscores the strategic importance of U.S.-UAE relations.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, reflecting both nations' commitment to addressing shared challenges and opportunities in the modern geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)