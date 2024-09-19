Biden to Host UAE Leader for High-Stakes White House Meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional stability, tensions, and cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration, according to the White House.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leader of the United Arab Emirates, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the White House on September 23. The meeting aims to discuss the strengthening of regional stability and the reduction of tensions, the White House announced on Thursday.
Key topics on the agenda will include deepening bilateral cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration. This high-level engagement underscores the strategic importance of U.S.-UAE relations.
The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, reflecting both nations' commitment to addressing shared challenges and opportunities in the modern geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Escalates Attacks on Kyiv and Lviv Amid Heightened Tensions
Russia Alters Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Tensions
US Urges Swift Finalization of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Amid Growing Tensions
Security Tightened Amidst Tensions at MCD Ward Committee Polls
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Odisha's Chandbali Amid Political Tensions