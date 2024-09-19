Karnataka Governor Requests Report on Alleged MUDA Violations

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has demanded a comprehensive report from the government regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allegedly undertaking works worth Rs 387 crore, purportedly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's verbal instruction in his Varuna constituency and Srirangapatna.

Gehlot's request, directed to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, stems from a complaint received outlining that MUDA violated multiple sections of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act. The complaint claims MUDA acted on the Chief Minister's oral instruction despite fund shortages, urging a CBI probe into misuse of authority.

The Governor recently sanctioned an investigation against Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA site allotment case. Allegations involve MUDA allocating compensatory plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, potentially involving land for residential development in a high-value area.

(With inputs from agencies.)