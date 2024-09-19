North Korea and Russia Enhance Diplomatic Ties
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed expanding bilateral relations. Choe traveled to Russia earlier this week, according to the Russian embassy in North Korea, as confirmed by KCNA.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui engaged in talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about strengthening bilateral relations, according to North Korea's state media KCNA on Thursday.
This diplomatic meeting took place after Choe had flown to Russia earlier in the week, as stated by the Russian embassy in North Korea.
