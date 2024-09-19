Clash Erupts in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leading to Injuries and Prohibitory Orders

At least four people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Following the incident, district authorities enforced prohibitory orders in the violence-affected area, according to sources.

The conflict ignited in Godipokhari village under Dhusuri police station jurisdiction in the morning, triggered by the tearing of a community's religious flag the previous night, officials reported.

To ensure law and order, the Bhadrak district administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Godipokhari and its surrounding one-kilometer radius from 2 pm on Thursday until 10 am on Saturday.

Officials have hospitalized the injured individuals.

Over 10 platoons of armed police personnel have been stationed in the area to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)