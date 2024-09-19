Left Menu

Clash Erupts in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leading to Injuries and Prohibitory Orders

At least four people were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Godipokhari village in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident led to the imposition of prohibitory orders by district authorities to maintain law and order. Armed police personnel have been deployed for peacekeeping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:55 IST
Clash Erupts in Odisha's Bhadrak District Leading to Injuries and Prohibitory Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Following the incident, district authorities enforced prohibitory orders in the violence-affected area, according to sources.

The conflict ignited in Godipokhari village under Dhusuri police station jurisdiction in the morning, triggered by the tearing of a community's religious flag the previous night, officials reported.

To ensure law and order, the Bhadrak district administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Godipokhari and its surrounding one-kilometer radius from 2 pm on Thursday until 10 am on Saturday.

Officials have hospitalized the injured individuals.

Over 10 platoons of armed police personnel have been stationed in the area to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024