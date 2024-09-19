Swedish Woman Charged With Crimes Against Humanity for Yazidi Atrocities

Swedish prosecutors charged 52-year-old Lina Ishaq with crimes against humanity on Thursday, marking the first such charge in the Nordic country for acts committed in Syria against the Yazidi religious minority between 2014 and 2016. Ishaq, a Swedish citizen, is also facing charges of genocide and war crimes during that period.

Prosecutors allege Ishaq traveled to Syria to aid the Islamic State (IS) in establishing control over the region. Prosecutor Reena Devgun stated that Ishaq is suspected of enslaving Yazidi women and children in her Raqqa residence and subjecting them to inhumane treatment.

Ishaq, who returned to Sweden in 2020 to serve a prison sentence for other Syrian offenses, denies the new allegations. Under Swedish law, courts can prosecute individuals for international law crimes committed abroad. In 2022, Ishaq was found guilty of war crimes for not preventing her 12-year-old son from becoming a child soldier under IS rule in Raqqa.

(With inputs from agencies.)