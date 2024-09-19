Left Menu

Swedish Woman Charged With Crimes Against Humanity for Yazidi Atrocities

Swedish prosecutors have charged Lina Ishaq, a 52-year-old Swedish citizen, with crimes against humanity for her actions in Syria against Yazidi women and children between 2014-2016. Ishaq, implicated in genocide and war crimes, allegedly enslaved civilians in Raqqa and is already imprisoned for related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:59 IST
Swedish Woman Charged With Crimes Against Humanity for Yazidi Atrocities
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish prosecutors charged 52-year-old Lina Ishaq with crimes against humanity on Thursday, marking the first such charge in the Nordic country for acts committed in Syria against the Yazidi religious minority between 2014 and 2016. Ishaq, a Swedish citizen, is also facing charges of genocide and war crimes during that period.

Prosecutors allege Ishaq traveled to Syria to aid the Islamic State (IS) in establishing control over the region. Prosecutor Reena Devgun stated that Ishaq is suspected of enslaving Yazidi women and children in her Raqqa residence and subjecting them to inhumane treatment.

Ishaq, who returned to Sweden in 2020 to serve a prison sentence for other Syrian offenses, denies the new allegations. Under Swedish law, courts can prosecute individuals for international law crimes committed abroad. In 2022, Ishaq was found guilty of war crimes for not preventing her 12-year-old son from becoming a child soldier under IS rule in Raqqa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024