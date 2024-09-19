EU Condemns Deadly Attacks on Hezbollah's Communication Devices

The European Union's foreign policy chief has sharply condemned the recent attacks targeting mobile communication devices used by Hezbollah, calling them deliberate acts of terror aimed at instilling fear in Lebanon. In a statement from the EU's Beirut delegation, it was stated that the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, which led to significant civilian casualties and the collapse of hospitals, is entirely unacceptable.

The attacks, which occurred over two successive days this week, left at least 37 people dead and wounded more than 3,000 others. The first wave targeted pagers while the second wave struck walkie-talkies utilized by Hezbollah members. Lebanon and Hezbollah have accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.

The incidents have escalated the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah, a heavily armed group supported by Iran, and Israel. The two sides have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border for nearly a year, a conflict that was initially ignited by the Gaza war. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Peter Graff)

(With inputs from agencies.)