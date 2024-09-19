Left Menu

EU Condemns Deadly Attacks on Hezbollah's Communication Devices

The EU foreign policy chief condemned recent attacks on mobile devices used by Hezbollah, labeling them acts of terror aimed at spreading fear in Lebanon. The attacks resulted in 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries. Lebanon and Hezbollah accused Israel, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:28 IST
EU Condemns Deadly Attacks on Hezbollah's Communication Devices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The European Union's foreign policy chief has sharply condemned the recent attacks targeting mobile communication devices used by Hezbollah, calling them deliberate acts of terror aimed at instilling fear in Lebanon. In a statement from the EU's Beirut delegation, it was stated that the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, which led to significant civilian casualties and the collapse of hospitals, is entirely unacceptable.

The attacks, which occurred over two successive days this week, left at least 37 people dead and wounded more than 3,000 others. The first wave targeted pagers while the second wave struck walkie-talkies utilized by Hezbollah members. Lebanon and Hezbollah have accused Israel of orchestrating the attacks, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.

The incidents have escalated the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah, a heavily armed group supported by Iran, and Israel. The two sides have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border for nearly a year, a conflict that was initially ignited by the Gaza war. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Peter Graff)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024