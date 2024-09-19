Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events: Your Comprehensive Daily Guide

This content provides a detailed daily diary of significant political and economic events globally. Key events include visits by high-profile leaders, important economic meetings, elections, and international summits. The diary covers activities from major global regions and institutions like NATO, the UN, and the EU, offering an overview of upcoming significant activities and their potential impacts.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:52 IST
Every day, significant political and economic events shape the global landscape. This daily diary provides a comprehensive guide to notable activities scheduled around the world, including key visits by high-profile leaders, major economic meetings, elections, and important international summits.

On Thursday, September 19, numerous diplomatic engagements are planned, with leaders from Hungary, Egypt, Rwanda, and more scheduled to visit various countries. The agenda includes visits from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Egypt and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's farewell speech in Brussels.

In the following weeks, other critical events on the horizon include India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. visit, the U.N. General Assembly in New York, and the EU Informal Meeting of Trade Ministers in Budapest. These activities are pivotal in shaping international relations and economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

