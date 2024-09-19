Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Kalatan Dasgupta Granted Bail by Calcutta High Court

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in a case of alleged conspiracy to attack protesting junior doctors. Dasgupta, arrested with Sanjiv Das, was implicated through an audio clip. The court required affidavits from both parties, with the next hearing set for November 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:06 IST
CPI(M) Leader Kalatan Dasgupta Granted Bail by Calcutta High Court
bail
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on Thursday in a high-profile case involving an alleged conspiracy to attack protesting junior doctors.

Arrested alongside Sanjiv Das, Dasgupta faced scrutiny after TMC leader Kunal Ghosh released an audio clip suggesting a plot to defame the Mamata Banerjee government. Police had swiftly lodged a suo motu case.

A bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj stipulated that Dasgupta cannot be interrogated or arrested without the court's consent, while granting bail with a surety of Rs 500. The court also called for affidavits from both the state and Dasgupta, scheduling the next hearing for November 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024