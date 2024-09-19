CPI(M) Leader Kalatan Dasgupta Granted Bail by Calcutta High Court

CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on Thursday in a high-profile case involving an alleged conspiracy to attack protesting junior doctors.

Arrested alongside Sanjiv Das, Dasgupta faced scrutiny after TMC leader Kunal Ghosh released an audio clip suggesting a plot to defame the Mamata Banerjee government. Police had swiftly lodged a suo motu case.

A bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj stipulated that Dasgupta cannot be interrogated or arrested without the court's consent, while granting bail with a surety of Rs 500. The court also called for affidavits from both the state and Dasgupta, scheduling the next hearing for November 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)