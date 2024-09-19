CPI(M) Leader Kalatan Dasgupta Granted Bail by Calcutta High Court
CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in a case of alleged conspiracy to attack protesting junior doctors. Dasgupta, arrested with Sanjiv Das, was implicated through an audio clip. The court required affidavits from both parties, with the next hearing set for November 18.
CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on Thursday in a high-profile case involving an alleged conspiracy to attack protesting junior doctors.
Arrested alongside Sanjiv Das, Dasgupta faced scrutiny after TMC leader Kunal Ghosh released an audio clip suggesting a plot to defame the Mamata Banerjee government. Police had swiftly lodged a suo motu case.
A bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj stipulated that Dasgupta cannot be interrogated or arrested without the court's consent, while granting bail with a surety of Rs 500. The court also called for affidavits from both the state and Dasgupta, scheduling the next hearing for November 18.
