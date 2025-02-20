Odesa's Energy Under Siege: Consecutive Night Attacks
Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, striking for the second night. The attacks have left parts of Odesa without power and heating, highlighting the region's vulnerability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces launched attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, as confirmed by Ukrainian energy firm DTEK on Thursday.
This marks the second consecutive night of assaults, with Wednesday's strike leaving one of Odesa's districts without essential heating and power services.
The repeated attacks underscore the ongoing vulnerabilities and tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian forces
- Ukraine
- Odesa
- energy
- attack
- DTEK
- infrastructure
- heating
- power
- vulnerability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Attack Ignites Russian Oil Depot Blaze
Neo-Nazi Plot to Attack Baltimore's Power Grid: Guilty Verdict
Tensions Ignite: Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Russian Energy Sites
ADB and Fiji Partner to Develop Sustainable Waste Management Infrastructure
Major Infrastructure Upgrades at Waitangi Treaty Grounds: $7.1M for Māori Economic Development