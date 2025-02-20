Left Menu

Odesa's Energy Under Siege: Consecutive Night Attacks

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, striking for the second night. The attacks have left parts of Odesa without power and heating, highlighting the region's vulnerability.

  • Ukraine

Russian forces launched attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, as confirmed by Ukrainian energy firm DTEK on Thursday.

This marks the second consecutive night of assaults, with Wednesday's strike leaving one of Odesa's districts without essential heating and power services.

The repeated attacks underscore the ongoing vulnerabilities and tensions in the region.

