Mohammed Shami's Brave Comeback: From Injury to Leading India's Pace Attack

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami feared his career was over following an ankle injury at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Enduring a 14-month recovery, he overcame self-doubt and pain to successfully return to international cricket and lead India's pace attack in the Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:36 IST
Mohammed Shami, a veteran Indian fast bowler, faced tremendous uncertainty about his cricketing future following a severe ankle injury. Suffering the setback during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the path to recovery was fraught with challenges, sidelining him for 14 long months.

The emotional and physical toll was immense, as Shami grappled with fear and self-doubt about returning to the game. He underwent surgery, faced knee swelling, and had to relearn basic movements like walking and jogging. Nevertheless, his indomitable spirit and passion for representing India fueled his resilience.

Shami's determination bore fruit when he successfully made his comeback, featuring in recent T20I and ODI matches against England. With star bowler Jasprit Bumrah injured, Shami is now primed to lead India's pace attack in the upcoming Champions Trophy, a testament to his courage and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

