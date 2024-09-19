Left Menu

FIR Lodged Over Anti-National Slogans in Barawafat Procession

An FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals for raising anti-national slogans during a Barawafat procession in Parsapur. The incident, which occurred on September 16, was captured in a video that has since gone viral. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly raising anti-national slogans during the Barawafat procession, officials said on Thursday. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Citing the report filed, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Radheshyam Rai said that a Barawafat procession was taken out in the Parsapur town of the district on September 16 evening. Some youths involved in the procession started raising anti-national slogans, he said.

Three days after the incident, the video of this went viral on social media on Thursday, Rai said. Following this, Sub-Inspector Virendra Kumar Srivastava of Parsapur police station registered a case against unknown youths.

Rai said that in the registered FIR, it has been stated that the youths of the Muslim community involved in the procession raised anti-national slogans and tried to disrupt peace and hurt Hindu religious sentiments. There is significant anger among the people of other communities due to their act, the FIR mentioned. He noted that the police are trying to identify the youths based on the video evidence. The culprits will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

