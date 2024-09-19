Hezbollah Leader Condemns Deadly Israeli Strikes, Calls for Urgent De-escalation

Deadly Israeli attacks that blew up Hezbollah radios and pagers crossed all red lines, the leader of the heavily armed Iran-backed Lebanese movement said on Thursday, as the United States called for restraint and urgent de-escalation. Lebanon and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for attacks on Hezbollah's communications equipment that killed 37 people and wounded around 3,000, overwhelming Lebanese hospitals and wreaking bloody havoc on the militant group.

Israel has not directly commented on the attacks, though security sources suggest Mossad might be responsible. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated in his TV address that these attacks are unprecedented in the history of resistance and Lebanon, deeming them war crimes. As his broadcast aired, Israeli warplanes caused sonic booms over Beirut, escalating the threat of an all-out war.

Hezbollah reported resumed airstrikes in the border area. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed ongoing military actions targeting Hezbollah. While Nasrallah described the attacks as unprecedented, he acknowledged the technological superiority of Israel and vowed a strong response from the 'axis of resistance'. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Paris, urged restraint from all parties involved.

