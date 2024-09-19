Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Condemns Deadly Israeli Strikes, Calls for Urgent De-escalation

The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, decried Israeli attacks on Hezbollah's communications equipment, which resulted in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries. Nasrallah labeled the attacks as war crimes, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for restraint. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant indicated further military action against Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:32 IST
Hezbollah Leader Condemns Deadly Israeli Strikes, Calls for Urgent De-escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deadly Israeli attacks that blew up Hezbollah radios and pagers crossed all red lines, the leader of the heavily armed Iran-backed Lebanese movement said on Thursday, as the United States called for restraint and urgent de-escalation. Lebanon and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for attacks on Hezbollah's communications equipment that killed 37 people and wounded around 3,000, overwhelming Lebanese hospitals and wreaking bloody havoc on the militant group.

Israel has not directly commented on the attacks, though security sources suggest Mossad might be responsible. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated in his TV address that these attacks are unprecedented in the history of resistance and Lebanon, deeming them war crimes. As his broadcast aired, Israeli warplanes caused sonic booms over Beirut, escalating the threat of an all-out war.

Hezbollah reported resumed airstrikes in the border area. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed ongoing military actions targeting Hezbollah. While Nasrallah described the attacks as unprecedented, he acknowledged the technological superiority of Israel and vowed a strong response from the 'axis of resistance'. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Paris, urged restraint from all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024