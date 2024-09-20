Hezbollah Vows Continued Strikes Amidst Device Sabotage
In response to recent sabotage of its communication devices, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah promised ongoing strikes on Israel. Despite heightened tensions and displacement of thousands, the deadly exchanges continue across the Lebanon-Israel border. Nasrallah vowed retaliation for the attacks, accusing Israel of trying to cripple Hezbollah's internal communication.
The leader of Hezbollah vowed on Thursday to maintain daily strikes on Israel despite this week's deadly sabotage of its members' communication devices. Hassan Nasrallah, speaking for the first time since the mass bombing of devices in Lebanon and Syria, described the attacks as a "severe blow" and promised retaliation.
Heightened fears of an all-out war emerged as Hezbollah and Israel launched fresh attacks across the border. The two days of strikes targeting thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies have been widely blamed on Israel, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
In reaction, Hezbollah struck at least four targets in northern Israel, killing two Israeli soldiers. Israeli warplanes responded by flying low over Beirut during Nasrallah's speech, causing a widespread panic. Israeli leaders have warned of a potential larger military operation to make conditions near its border with Lebanon safe for displaced residents to return.
