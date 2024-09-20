Left Menu

Hezbollah Vows Continued Strikes Amidst Device Sabotage

In response to recent sabotage of its communication devices, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah promised ongoing strikes on Israel. Despite heightened tensions and displacement of thousands, the deadly exchanges continue across the Lebanon-Israel border. Nasrallah vowed retaliation for the attacks, accusing Israel of trying to cripple Hezbollah's internal communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:04 IST
Hezbollah Vows Continued Strikes Amidst Device Sabotage
Hezbollah
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The leader of Hezbollah vowed on Thursday to maintain daily strikes on Israel despite this week's deadly sabotage of its members' communication devices. Hassan Nasrallah, speaking for the first time since the mass bombing of devices in Lebanon and Syria, described the attacks as a "severe blow" and promised retaliation.

Heightened fears of an all-out war emerged as Hezbollah and Israel launched fresh attacks across the border. The two days of strikes targeting thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies have been widely blamed on Israel, although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

In reaction, Hezbollah struck at least four targets in northern Israel, killing two Israeli soldiers. Israeli warplanes responded by flying low over Beirut during Nasrallah's speech, causing a widespread panic. Israeli leaders have warned of a potential larger military operation to make conditions near its border with Lebanon safe for displaced residents to return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024