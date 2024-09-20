Top Execs Arrested in Malaysian Child Abuse Probe

Malaysian authorities on Thursday apprehended the chief executive and other senior managers of an Islamic conglomerate accused of running charity homes where children were allegedly sexually abused, amid a widening police investigation.

Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, head of Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings, which police link to a banned religious sect, was detained alongside 18 people in a early morning raid on four residential premises in Kuala Lumpur, as confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain to Reuters. Five other individuals connected to the company were also detained at the Thailand border, Razarudin added.

In a Facebook statement late Thursday, GISB acknowledged the detention of its top leaders and called for patience pending the investigation results. Nasiruddin and his lawyer were unavailable for comment, though local media had earlier reported the arrests.

On Saturday, Nasiruddin denied allegations of widespread abuse at the youth care homes but admitted to "one or two" cases of sodomy. Police last week rescued over 400 children and youths from the homes, showing signs of neglect and abuse.

Razarudin confirmed that the detained included Nasiruddin's two wives, his children, as well as several children of late Malaysian preacher Ashaari Mohamed, founder of the now-banned Al-Arqam sect. Three men, part of the GISB investigation, were also charged with sexual assault at a religious school in Negeri Sembilan state.

The charges, which the men pleaded not guilty to, carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and caning. Police have previously charged two other individuals in connection with the GISB probe. The company, involved in businesses across 20 countries, is also under investigation for money laundering, religious offenses, and other crimes.

