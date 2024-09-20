Tragic Stabbing Incident Shakes Rotterdam
A stabbing on Thursday in Rotterdam resulted in one death and two injuries, including the suspect who was arrested. Witnesses reported the suspect shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack. Police are investigating the motive. The suspect and surviving victim were hospitalized.
A stabbing incident Thursday evening in Rotterdam left one person dead and injured two others, including the suspect who has since been arrested, authorities confirmed. Witnesses reported hearing the suspect shout 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack, though police have yet to confirm this detail and are still investigating the motive.
The surviving victim and the suspect were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not disclosed the identities of those involved.
According to local media, the suspect initially targeted his first victim in a parking garage beneath Rotterdam's Erasmus bridge before moving to street level and fatally attacking another individual. Eyewitnesses described the suspect as armed with two large knives, targeting random people.
