Left Menu

Lokpal Seeks Retired Government Officials for Consultant Roles

The anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal is inviting retired government officials to apply for consultant positions. These roles will assist in preliminary inquiries into graft allegations. The Lokpal has advertised six consultant posts, including roles for consultants as deputy director, investigation officers, and personal assistants. Eligibility and remuneration details are provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:41 IST
Lokpal Seeks Retired Government Officials for Consultant Roles
  • Country:
  • India

The anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has invited retired government officials, including those from central probe agencies like CBI and ED, to apply for consultant positions, officials stated on Friday.

These consultants are expected to aid in preliminary investigations into corruption complaints received by the Lokpal. Recently, the Lokpal advertised six consultant roles, including one position for a 'Personal Assistant.' The remaining positions include consultant-deputy director/superintendent of police (Lokpal), and two each for consultant-inquiry/investigation officer and consultant-assistant inquiry/investigation officer, according to the vacancy notice issued by Lokpal.

The eligibility criteria for these positions specify that officers retired from Central Armed Police Forces or from Group-A central services—such as those who served in CBI, ED, NCB, and SFIO—can apply. The notice emphasizes that candidates should possess extensive experience in inquiries or investigations, particularly in economic, banking, or cyber matters. The advertisement is noteworthy as it follows the Lokpal's recent establishment of an inquiry wing to deal with graft cases, in compliance with the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024