Lokpal Seeks Retired Government Officials for Consultant Roles

The anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has invited retired government officials, including those from central probe agencies like CBI and ED, to apply for consultant positions, officials stated on Friday.

These consultants are expected to aid in preliminary investigations into corruption complaints received by the Lokpal. Recently, the Lokpal advertised six consultant roles, including one position for a 'Personal Assistant.' The remaining positions include consultant-deputy director/superintendent of police (Lokpal), and two each for consultant-inquiry/investigation officer and consultant-assistant inquiry/investigation officer, according to the vacancy notice issued by Lokpal.

The eligibility criteria for these positions specify that officers retired from Central Armed Police Forces or from Group-A central services—such as those who served in CBI, ED, NCB, and SFIO—can apply. The notice emphasizes that candidates should possess extensive experience in inquiries or investigations, particularly in economic, banking, or cyber matters. The advertisement is noteworthy as it follows the Lokpal's recent establishment of an inquiry wing to deal with graft cases, in compliance with the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)