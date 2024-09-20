Left Menu

Decomposed Body of 65-Year-Old Woman Found in Thane Apartment

A highly decomposed body of a 65-year-old woman was discovered in an apartment in Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities were alerted by neighbors due to a foul smell. Emergency teams responded promptly. The deceased, identified as Savitribai Kanodia, lived alone. A case of accidental death has been filed and an investigation is ongoing.

The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in an apartment in a housing complex in Thane, Maharashtra, on Friday morning, according to police officials.

Neighbors reported a foul smell coming from a flat in the Kasarwadavali locality on Ghodbunder Road, prompting police intervention, said assistant police inspector Manish Pote of the Kasarwadavli police station.

The body, in a highly decomposed state, suggests that the woman had been dead for two days, officials noted.

The emergency control room received a call about the body around 10 am, prompting local firemen and the disaster management team to rush to the scene, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The deceased, Savitribai Kanodia, lived alone in the flat. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation is currently underway.

